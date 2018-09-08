Columbia Shuts Out Buchholz, Remains Undefeated

The Columbia Tigers are now 3-0 on the season after a 39-0 win over rival Buchholz on Friday night in Gainesville at Citizen’s Field. On the other hand, the Bobcats are now on a two game losing streak.

Score Sheet

In the first quarter, Columbia quarterback Jordan Smith threw a bomb to receiver TJ Jones. Touchdown Tigers! In the second, running back Kylen Callum ran four yards for a score. Shortly after, Callum caught a pass from Smith and scored to give the Tigers an 18-point lead.

After halftime, Smith connected with receiver Bobby Fulton for another score and then the defense for the Tigers helped the cause as defensive back Shyheim Brown picked off Buchholz quarterback Cam Orth and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Smith hit receiver Marquez Bell in the end zone with a 42-yard strike; that would be the final scoring play of the night. Columbia 39, Buchholz 0.

Buchholz Shows Promise

Columbia stole the stage and came away with the win. But, the Buchholz Bobcats showed some promise on the field, as well.

Three-star safety/wide receiver Trent Whittemore, son of coach Mark Whittemore, intercepted a Jordan Smith pass. Whittemore is committed to the Florida Gators 2019 class as a safety.

And while the Bobcats never scored, they came close a few times.

Bobcats were within Columbia's 15 twice and came away with nothing — Larry Savage (@SunPreps) September 8, 2018

Negative Takeaways

Columbia’s stellar performance was not blemish-free. The team’s first two PAT attempts were too wide for the goalpost and a two-point conversion on the Tigers’ third touchdown failed. However, the next three PAT attempts were good.

The game was also a rough one. Yellow flag after yellow flag. A Tigers’ holding violation prevented what was almost a touchdown in the first quarter. Buchholz racked up three pass interference calls as well.

Up Next

The Columbia Tigers look to maintain their undefeated campaign next week in Jacksonville against Robert E. Lee while the now 1-2 Bobcats look to even their record with a game against Fleming Island.