Franks Says One Game Doesn’t Define Florida’s Season

The Florida football team snapped a 31-year win streak over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The Gators ended the nation’s longest active win streak in college football by falling 27-16 to Kentucky. However, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks says the Gators will bounce back.

Getting Physical

Franks first impressions after watching film from Saturday’s game is that things need to get better. The Gators need to prepare better as a team and become more physical in practice.

“There’s little things we need to fix,” said Franks, “And one of them just happens to be being more physical in practice.”

With this being the first year under Florida football coach Dan Mullen’s program the Gators have been adjusting to the new style of play which starts in practice. Under Mullen the Gators have been getting more physical in practice.

Franks said physicality in practice is different from the previous season but at the same time it needs to pick up and the Gators will continually work on that throughout the season.

“You can’t halfway go in practice,” said Franks, “You have to go full speed.”

“There’s a little bit of nitpicking at a little bit of everything but you know, I’m always working on being a better player,” said Franks, “There’s things that I’ll get coached up and I’ll get fixed.”

Franks and head Florida football coach, Dan Mullen, both ensured that even if the Gators were able to pull off the Hail Mary, the problems the team had on Saturday would still need to be addressed and fixed at practice.

Responding to the Loss

Franks thinks the team responded well to the loss. He said every player believes in the process and believes in the coaching staff.

“Wins and losses happen when you play the game of football,” said Franks, “No we’ll definitely bounce back. We’ll be fine.”

The Gators will take on Colorado State for week three on Sept. 15 in the Swamp.