Gators WR Josh Hammond Says UF Has To Be Ready For Colorado State

Coming off a disappointing 27-16 loss to Kentucky over the weekend, the Florida Gators football team turns its attention to the Colorado State Rams.

The Rams will hardly be an easy out. They’re coming off of an impressive 34-27 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was a big upset, shocking Florida’s SEC rival by putting up 25 unanswered points in the second half.

Josh Hammond says UF has to be ready for a confident Colorado State team

Gators wideout Josh Hammond spoke with the media on Monday. There, he was asked about what to expect from Colorado State and whether the confidence they have coming off a win against an SEC opponent will play a factor on Saturday:

Hammond’s words are encouraging .That’s simply because Florida can’t take anyone lightly at this point. They aren’t in a position to do so, and why would they be?

UF is coming off a loss to a team nobody expected to walk into the Swamp and steal a victory.

I mean yeah, part of it had to do with the fact that said team hadn’t beaten the Gators in Gainesville since 1979, but I digress.

The bottom line here is, Florida has to be ready to play on Saturday to avoid a disastrous 1-2 start to the season.

Dan Mullen’s comments about the team’s lack of physicality are heard loud and clear

After Saturday’s game, UF head coach Dan Mullen wasn’t shy about why he thought Florida lost on Saturday night.

He stated a lack of physicality on both sides of the ball is what led to UF’s missed tackles on defense and sputtering run game on offense.

Hammond discusses whether the team took the comments from Mullen personally:

The Gators may have help on the way that could lead to a more physical defense for Saturday’s game.

UF linebacker David Reese expects to be back against Colorado State after missing the first two games with an ankle injury. Reese led the team in tackles with 102 a season ago.

Along with Reese, senior defensive end Cece Jefferson looks to play on Saturday as well. He’s missed the first two games of the season due to academic problems.

The two bring to the table a ton of toughness and leadership. That should help a Gators defense that had no answers for Kentucky’s run game last Saturday.