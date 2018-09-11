Mullen said it’s time for his Gators to play more physical

It doesn’t seem to matter to Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen that the last play of the game on Saturday was a fumble recovery for a touchdown for Kentucky. Mullen pointed out at the postgame press conference as a coach regardless of if his team were to pull out a last-second win or not, he was still going to show up on Monday at practice with his Gators having the issues that they showed throughout the entirety of the game. The major issues Mullen harped on was his team not being physical enough.

This week’s challenge

Up next the Gators will take on the Colorado State Rams this Saturday. Mullen said they have guys who can make some plays on their team. Colorado State is no stranger to SEC teams. The Rams defeated Arkansas this past Saturday.

Mullen said Colorado State is a team that plays all 60 minutes and that it’s going to be a challenge for Florida as he gets his team ready to play all four quarters.

Physical toughness

After Florida’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday Head Coach Dan Mullen has continued to stress the importance of physicality that his team needs to bring. He said that this level of toughness needs to begin on the practice field.

The evidence was clear after Wildcats running back Benny Snell and quarterback Terry Wilson rain through Florida for a combined 280 rushing yards that their physicality level something that needs to change. Mullen knows that this will be a process with his team but expects them to respond and improve.

Mullen said his team got “punched in the face with adversity,” and that challenge in itself is something he’s looking forward to watching his team improve from. Mullen said he knows he’s asking his team to be adaptable to change but the response he’s seen from them has been positive.

Gators off the field

After the Gators loss on Saturday they had another key player go out with an injury. Florida’s sophomore cornerback Marco Wilson went down with a torn ACL vs Kentucky. Mullen said that it is a possibility for him and his coaching staff to begin looking into is the possibility of moving guys around on their roster to fill this position. He hopes his team will adapt and perform as a result.

The comeback

Florida is hoping to get some of their defensive backs back on the field soon. C.J. McWlliams is expected to be back on the sidelines this week while junior linebacker David Reese is making progress in the training room according to Mullen.