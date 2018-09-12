Home / Basketball / Former Gator Udonis Haslem Re-Signs with Heat
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Former Gator Udonis Haslem Re-Signs with Heat

Victoria Rossman September 12, 2018 Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA 13 Views

Former Gator and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem officially re-signed with the Miami Heat on Monday. Haslem signed a one-year, $2.4 million dollar contract.

16 Straight Seasons

Haslem is returning to the Heat for his 16th-straight season. He signed with Miami in 2003 as an undrafted free agent after attending the University of Florida. Haslem played significant roles for the Heat on all three of their championship teams. However, his role on the court has diminished over the past few seasons. He played in 14 games last season, averaging just over five minutes per game.

Veteran Presence

Though Haslem has ended the last few seasons with some career-low stats, the Heat have continued to value his use off the court. He is a leader for the team and has a big impact in the locker room. Even with the low success on the court, Haslem will continue to be a team captain for Miami.

With Haslem resigned, the Heat are still waiting to see if one of their top franchise players, Dwayne Wade, will return. Wade congratulated Haslem on Twitter Monday.

Quick Facts

  • Haslem (38) is the third-oldest active player in the league, trailing Dirk Nowitzki (40) and Vince Carter (41).
  • He has spent his entire career with Miami.
  • Haslem and Wade are the only two teammates who were part of all three Heat championship teams.

