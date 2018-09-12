Several College Football Games Canceled in Anticipation of Hurricane Florence

Citizens of the Carolinas and Virginia are retreating from their homes in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. According to CBS News, the National Weather Service has warned that the hurricane “will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.” As a result, several college football games have been canceled, rescheduled or moved back.

Canceled games

As of Wednesday morning, the following games have been canceled:

East Carolina at No. 11 Virginia Tech (Sept. 15)

No. 15 West Virginia at North Carolina State (Sept. 15)

No. 18 UCF at North Carolina (Sept. 15)

Tennessee State at Hampton (Sept. 15)

Due to Hurricane Florence, our game at UNC this weekend has been canceled. UNC and UCF will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season. #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/8DfCNUw8Ne — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 11, 2018

Likewise, these are the games that have been postponed:

Norfolk State at Liberty to Dec. 1.

North Carolina Central at South Carolina State to Nov. 24.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel to Nov. 29.

More on Hurricane Florence

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of up to 130 mph. Experts expect Florence to inflict the most damage to the Carolinas.

#HurricaneFlorence is very large and incredibly dangerous. ✅Follow local evacuation orders!

✅Prepare for life-threatening, catastrophic flooding over portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states late this week into early next week. pic.twitter.com/IWlJYKOZBS — NWS (@NWS) September 12, 2018

President Trump has issued states of emergency for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Additionally, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has warned his citizens of the potential impact of the storm.

“Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster,” said Cooper.

Cooper is not the only one to warn his citizens of the dangers of the storm, as Gov. Ralph Northam has told Virginians to evacuate as well.