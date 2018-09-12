Home / College Football / Several College Football Games Canceled in Anticipation of Hurricane Florence
This Sept. 10, 2018, GOES East satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. As mandatory evacuations begin for parts of several East Coast states, millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades. (NOAA via AP)

Joseph Erickson September 12, 2018

Citizens of the Carolinas and Virginia are retreating from their homes in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. According to CBS News, the National Weather Service has warned that the hurricane “will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.” As a result, several college football games have been canceled, rescheduled or moved back.

Canceled games

As of Wednesday morning, the following games have been canceled:

  • East Carolina at No. 11 Virginia Tech (Sept. 15)
  • No. 15 West Virginia at North Carolina State (Sept. 15)
  • No. 18 UCF at North Carolina (Sept. 15)
  • Tennessee State at Hampton (Sept. 15)

Likewise, these are the games that have been postponed:

  • Norfolk State at Liberty to Dec. 1.
  • North Carolina Central at South Carolina State to Nov. 24.
  • Charleston Southern at The Citadel to Nov. 29.

More on Hurricane Florence

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of up to 130 mph. Experts expect Florence to inflict the most damage to the Carolinas.

President Trump has issued states of emergency for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Additionally, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has warned his citizens of the potential impact of the storm.

“Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster,” said Cooper.

Cooper is not the only one to warn his citizens of the dangers of the storm, as Gov. Ralph Northam has told Virginians to evacuate as well.

