Missouri Looks For Revenge Against Purdue

The Missouri Tigers are looking for revenge against the Purdue Boilermakers in their matchup on Saturday. Last season, Purdue crushed Missouri 35-3. The Tigers will look to bring victory back home from Ross-Ade Stadium this year with kickoff starting at 7:30 p.m.

Missouri

The Tigers started their season off strong as they are currently 2-0. Mizzou opened the season defeating UT Martin 51-14. Following UT Martin, the Tigers continued their winning streak by defeating the Wyoming Cowboys 40-13.

So far this season, Missouri is averaging 45.5 points per game and 13.5 points allowed per game. The Tigers are also averaging 577 yards per game and only allowing 262.5 yards per game, which is significantly less than Purdue’s average yards allowed per game.

Head Coach Barry Odom believes preparation for this game is key, despite their early success this season.

Odom is excited about the improvements and changes the team has made, but he knows Purdue will still be a challenge this weekend.

Purdue

The Boilermakers are in the complete opposite position as the Tigers. Purdue is currently 0-2 on their season losing 20-19 to Eastern Michigan and 31-27 to Northwestern.

While none of those games were complete blowouts, Purdue is averaging 23 points per game and allowing 25.5 points per game. They are also averaging 474 yards per game and allowing about 408.5 yards per game.

Odom has heard great things about Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm and is looking forward to facing him.

To spice up the matchup even more, Tigers cornerback Adam Sparks will line up opposite of his brother, Purdue WR Jared Sparks.

🎥 Sparks will fly this weekend in Purdue as #Mizzou CB @adamsparks18 prepares to face his brother, who is a WR for the Boilermakers #MIZ #ShowMe 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/dr55lHzlOd — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 12, 2018

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Missouri has a 71 percent chance of winning and Purdue has a 29 percent chance of winning.