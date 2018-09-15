Gators Beat Down Colorado State 48-10

The Florida Gators move to 2-1 on the season after beating Colorado State 48-10 in their third home appearance.

Unimpressive First Quarter

Saturday’s game got off to a slow start for both teams. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks began with six incomplete passes. The Gators had possession of the ball for just 4:44. Florida would settle for two field goals from Evan McPherson, including a career-long 48-yarder.

Colorado State fumbled twice and could only convert one out of four third-downs. The Rams failed to enter the red zone, despite having possession of the ball for 10:16.

Florida’s Defense + Special Teams Comes to Life

Florida had five sacks and forced three turnovers. The Gators were able to keep the Rams off the board until the final two seconds of the first half. CSU kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it a 27-3 game.

Florida’s special teams effort was on full display. Special teams had a forced fumble, a blocked punt and a punt return. The blocked CSU punt return from freshman Amari Burney ended in a touchdown for the Gators, with the recovery from Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said his team will enjoy the win, but noted there will be improvements made in practice this week.

Notes

Florida junior linebacker David Reese missed his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury he suffered at the end of August.

The kickoff temperature of 96 degrees ties a record for the hottest UF game in history (September 11, 2010 vs. USF).

Saturday’s game was the largest single-game payout in NCAA history. The Gators paid Colorado State $2 million as part of a $7 million dollar buyout negotiated with the signing of former coach Jim McElwain.

What’s Next

The Gators are on the road for the first time this season as they take on Tennessee in an SEC matchup next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.