Home / College Football / Gators Beat Down Colorado State 48-10
Florida running back Dameon Pierce gets past the Colorado State defense for a 68-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Gators Beat Down Colorado State 48-10

Victoria Rossman September 15, 2018 College Football, Gator Football 23 Views

The Florida Gators move to 2-1 on the season after beating Colorado State 48-10 in their third home appearance.

Unimpressive First Quarter

Saturday’s game got off to a slow start for both teams. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks began with six incomplete passes. The Gators had possession of the ball for just 4:44. Florida would settle for two field goals from Evan McPherson, including a career-long 48-yarder.

Colorado State fumbled twice and could only convert one out of four third-downs. The Rams failed to enter the red zone, despite having possession of the ball for 10:16.

Florida’s Defense + Special Teams Comes to Life

Florida had five sacks and forced three turnovers. The Gators were able to keep the Rams off the board until the final two seconds of the first half. CSU kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it a 27-3 game.

Florida’s special teams effort was on full display. Special teams had a forced fumble, a blocked punt and a punt return. The blocked CSU punt return from freshman Amari Burney ended in a touchdown for the Gators, with the recovery from Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said his team will enjoy the win, but noted there will be improvements made in practice this week.

Notes

  • Florida junior linebacker David Reese missed his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury he suffered at the end of August.
  • The kickoff temperature of 96 degrees ties a record for the hottest UF game in history (September 11, 2010 vs. USF).
  • Saturday’s game was the largest single-game payout in NCAA history. The Gators paid Colorado State $2 million as part of a $7 million dollar buyout negotiated with the signing of former coach Jim McElwain.

What’s Next

The Gators are on the road for the first time this season as they take on Tennessee in an SEC matchup next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Tags

About Victoria Rossman

Born and raised at the ballpark! Typically quiet- until it comes to sports. I'm a South Florida native with a passion for baseball nearly as strong as my faith. Grew up in garnet + gold, turned out sporting orange + blue. Likely to be found with a camera. And yes, I take food pictures.

Check Also

Gators Sweep the Day, Down JU and FIU

The Florida Gators seemed to be hitting their stride after dropping only one set all …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties