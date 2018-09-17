Week 2 in the NFL brought drama in Buffalo, a star in Kansas City, league-wide kicker struggles and another tie.

More Woes for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were down a player when they exited the locker room to start the second half of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cornerback Vontae Davis had quit the team. In fact, he quit the game of football entirely.

In an official statement released to the NFL, Davis gave an explanation on why he decided to retire in the middle of a game.

Although Davis said he meant no disrespect to his teammates and coaches, Bills’ linebacker Lorenzo Alexander didn’t see it that way.

Things got worse for Buffalo when Pro-Bowl running back LeSean McCoy suffered a rib injury after Chargers’ center Ryan Groy fell on him in the third quarter.

McCoy underwent scans and tests Monday morning to assess the extent of the injury.

Mahomes Breaks Records

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another great game in the team’s 42-37 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes’ six touchdown passes are the most by a Kansas City QB since Len Dawson in 1964. https://t.co/93NMZEh9EW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2018

The 23-year-old has also thrown 10 touchdown passes in the first two weeks of the season. That is the most ever by a quarterback through two games in NFL history.

Mahomes, however, didn’t take all the credit.

The win was Kansas City’s first win in Pittsburgh since 1986.

Another Tie

In an NFC North rivalry matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, a 29-29 tie resulted after both teams failed to score in overtime.

This is the first time in 45 years (since 1973) that there were ties in the first two weeks of the NFL season.

A Dismal Day for Kickers

The Cleveland Browns’ kicker Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in the 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Vikings' rookie kicker Daniel Carson missed two game-winning field goals, resulting in the tie with Green Bay.

Chris Boswell, the Steelers’ reliable kicker, was not so reliable on Sunday. He left four points (a missed PAT and a missed field goal) on the field.

Week 2 of the NFL season continues tonight at 8:15 p.m. as the Seattle Seahawks head to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field.