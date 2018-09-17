Florida Soccer Scores, Comes Up Short Against Vanderbilt

Florida soccer is now 2-6-1 and 0-1 in the SEC after dropping Sunday’s match against Vanderbilt, 2-1. However, the Gators’ goal was the team’s first in six games.

Game Recap

In the 30th minute, Vanderbilt’s Kaylann Boyd kicked the ball into the far post, sailing right past Florida goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese. Boyd’s goal was the only one before halftime.

In the 78th minute, Florida’s Deanne Rose passed to Lais Araujo, who blew past the Commodores’ defense and scored. After Araujo’s goal, Dizney Stadium felt more like Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Fans went wild as Araujo and her teammates blasted onto the sidelines cheering and hugging.

Unfortunately, with two minutes left, Vanderbilt’s Paola Ellis connected with the net from five yards out. Time constraints prevented Florida from being able to tie up the match. Vanderbilt moves to 8-1 on the season.

Marckese made one save during the game, while ‘Dores goalkeeper Lauren Demarchi made three. UF had 12 shots on goal versus Vanderbilt’s six.

What This Means

The Gators have not lost six games in a season since 2011. 2015 was the last year the team dropped an SEC opener. But, Florida coach Becky Burleigh has a positive outlook looking ahead.

“It was nice putting a goal in the back of net. Hopefully that gives us some confidence moving forward.”

With two All-SEC picks Parker Roberts and Rachelle Smith out with injuries, Florida will need some confidence to get wins.

Up Next

On Thursday, the Gators will head to Lexington to face Kentucky. The Wildcats are currently 4-6 on the season.