Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) high-fives fans as he leaves the field after defeating Colorado State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Feleipe Franks on Florida facing Tennessee: We’re up for the Challenge

Katie Walsh September 18, 2018

Nine seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers were tied 20 to 20 when Feleipe Franks launched a Hail Mary into the end zone to Tyrie Cleveland to win the game for the Gators. An unforgettable moment for the Gators– and the Volunteers.

Though an exciting play for the Gators, head coach, Dan Mullen, says the Gators should have never been in that position last year and Franks agrees there was some things that could have been done better.

As the Gators head to Neyland stadium this Saturday to face Tennesee again, Franks isn’t focusing on that game-winning play. Instead, he’s ready to focus on the game plan for the week and working hard with his team.

Rocky Top Rivalry

The rivalry between Florida and Tennessee dates back to the 90’s. After meeting every season since 1992, Florida leads the all-time series 27-20. And the rivalry has not died.

Franks said a big challenge for the Gators heading into their first away game on Saturday is the noise from the opponents stadium.

“Last time I went there it was super loud,” said Franks, “I love playing in places like that.”

 

Malik Davis out from Injury

Gator tailback Malik Davis suffered a broken foot on Saturday’s game against Colorado State and Mullen says he is out for an extended amount of time. In the first three games this season Davis has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries.

With Davis out, Franks says the other tailbacks are stepping up.

 

Up for the Challenge

Florida and Tennessee are both coming into the game on Saturday with a 2-1 record and a strong rivalry still brewing.

Franks says though Tennessee is a good football team, the Gators are up for the challenge.

The Gators are working to focus on the offense and getting things smoothed out.

“For us it’s going to be important to have a really good week of practice and be prepared to play these guys,” said Franks.

The Florida Gators will face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 pm.

