CFB Preview: LSU Returns Home to Take on L.A. Tech

Coming off a huge win against Auburn, LSU catches a break from conference action this weekend. LSU will be back in Tiger Stadium Saturday night to take on in-state foe Louisiana Tech. Tigers Head Coach Ed Orgeron has completely flipped the page and given Louisiana Tech his full attention.

An Impressive Start

LSU appears to be a legitimate contender after an impressive 3-0 start. Since naming quarterback Joe Burrows the starter in week one, everything has gone right for the Tigers. In the season opener, they steamrolled Miami. In week two they took care of business against Southeastern Louisiana. But no win was bigger than their 22-2 victory at Jordan Hare Stadium over Auburn For many, it might be hard to stay level headed with such quick success. But Head Coach Ed Orgeron said they’ve moved on to the next opponent.

“I talked to them about it after [Auburn]. We have to block out the noise, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent. We have to control the environment within our room,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, they’re getting a lot of pats on the back. But we put that to bed. It’s on to Louisiana Tech.”

The LSU offense has been impressive so far this season and they haven’t turned the ball over yet. Each week LSU’s offense has added more and more to their arsenal. Orgeron said he plans on that all season as they move into a spread offense.

LA.Tech

LSU heads into the matchup as a 22 point favorite against Louisiana Tech. But, Louisiana Tech comes into this game with some momentum of their own. They are 2-0 with wins over Southern Alabama and Southern. An SEC environment shouldn’t raddle the Bulldogs either. In the past two seasons, they’ve played at Arkansas and South Carolina, falling by just a point to each school.

The last meeting between the two schools was in 2009 when the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 24-16. Kickoff is set for 7 PM EST on Saturday night.