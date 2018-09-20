No. 2 Georgia heads to Missouri

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will face the Missouri Tigers Saturday at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

Both teams are heading into this SEC matchup undefeated. However, Missouri hasn’t faced an SEC team yet this season.

While Missouri is the underdog heading into this matchup, Georgia should not overlook Tigers quarterback Drew Lock. He will be their biggest challenge.

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart says Lock looks more confident this year.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-7 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, in which Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm lead the team with three touchdown passes. Running back Elijah Holyfield ran for 100 yards with 8 carries. Georgia has also defeated South Carolina, 41-17, and the Austin Peay Governors, 41-0, so far this season.

The Bulldogs are currently averaging 488.3 yards per game, with 216.3 passing and 272 rushing. On the flip side, they are allowing an average of 258.7 yards per game. This defense needs to be on their toes Saturday facing Drew Lock.

Smart believes this Missouri team is very talented on both sides of the ball. He believes this week’s matchup will certainly be a challenge.

Missouri

The Tigers have averaged 43.7 points per game this season so far, defeating UT Martin, 51-14, Wyoming 40-13, and Purdue, 40-37. While Mizzou is allowing an average of 379.7 yards per game and 21.3 points per game, quarterback Drew Lock and the offense make up for it. So far this season, Lock has 1062 yards, 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. To put that in perspective, Fromm has thrown for 479 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Mizzou head coach Barry Odom says Lock wants to be the best and knows that there are still areas he needs to improve on.

However, Georgia’s defense only allows an average of 8 points per game.

Odom says Georgia will be a tough opponent as Smart always puts the athletes in the right positions to utilize their skills.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Georgia is 81.8% likely to beat Missouri. Coverage of the game will be on ESPN.

In addition, both teams are collaborating to make a difference off the field.