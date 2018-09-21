Local High School Football Preview

There are a few good games tonight for high school football in the area. Some of the head coaches talked with Steve Russell on ESPN 98.1FM SportScene to preview their games.

Gainesville vs North Marion

GHS has a 2-1 record and North Marion has a 3-1 record. Gainesville head coach Patrick Miller said that he’s pleased with how far his team has come since the spring, but that going into this game there are things they can work out like penalties and giving up important plays on defense. He says that North Marion is a physical team that’s is big upfront.

Coach Miller also says that the key to the game is to play physical, not miss tackles, and believe in one another.

The game will be at Citizens Field at 7:30pm.

Buchholz vs Belleview

Going into the game, Buchholz is 2-2 on the year and Belleview is 0-3.

Buchholz is coming off a close game to Fleming Island (38-35) and head coach, Mark Whittemore, said that while it does give him more gray hairs, “W’s are W’s.” Coach Whittemore mentioned that he’s seen an improvement in his players and says, “The light has come on.”

He also mentioned that while Belleview might not have a great record, the Bobcats are a serious team.

The game will be played at Belleview at 7:30pm.

Eastside vs Lake Weir

Thursday night Eastside got the win over Lake Weir 62-27. Eastside QB and 2020 Florida Commit, Anthony Richardson, helped lead the team to its win scoring six touchdowns. The Rams now has a 4-1 record and the Hurricanes has a 3-2 record. This was Lake Weir’s second game in a row suffering a tough loss. Last week, Lake Weir lost to GHS 47-24.

Few Other Games to Mention

At 7p.m. Bronson hosts St. Francis. At 7:30 the teams slated to play: Santa Fe will be playing host to Florida High, PK Yonge hosts Seven Rivers Christian, Buchholz plays at Belleview, and Gainesville takes on North Marion at Citizens Field.