Florida Rolls Past Tennessee in First SEC Win

An SEC rivalry and a battle between two first-year head coaches quickly skewed in Florida’s favor as the Gators beat Tennessee 47-21 Saturday night in Knoxville.

Tennessee Miscues

Saturday’s game was nothing short of disastrous for Tennessee. The Volunteers had six turnovers, four coming in the first half. Florida scored 24 points off these turnovers.

The Gators led 26-3 at halftime. The Volunteers received the ball to start the second half, but Florida quickly recovered a fumble. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano exited the game in the second half after what appeared to be a late hit by Florida’s Cece Jefferson.

Gator Standouts

Though Florida’s all-around performance was impressive, there were a few standout players for the Gators.

Wide receiver Freddie Swain had yet another solid night with 88 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker David Reese returned Saturday for his first game of the season after dealing with an ankle injury. He was impactful with nine tackles and a fumble recovery at the start of the game.

Jordan Scarlett improved Florida’s running game, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown.

A look at who's leading the show for us tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YEiorpDcVA — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 23, 2018

Quick Facts

Florida freshman Dameon Pierce’s fourth quarter 47-yard touchdown may seem familiar; he ran a 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter last week against Colorado State.

Florida’s 47 points is the most the Gators have ever scored in Knoxville.

Tennessee had over 100,000 fans in attendance.

The Gators move to 3-1 on the season, while the Vols fall to 2-2.

What’s Next

The Gators continue a series of road games and SEC match ups as they take on Mississippi State in Starkville next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.