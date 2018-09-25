MLB Update: Oakland Clinches, Boston Sets Franchise Record

Oakland Athletics Clinch.

For the 19th time in franchise history the Oakland Athletics will be headed to the postseason. With only one American League spot left, the A’s were able to secure it Monday night when the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the New York Yankees.

But before the champagne was able to flow inside the clubhouse the A’s still had a game to take care of. Oakland finished the night off with a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners behind Khris Davis’ 46th home run of the season. Also with key players Jonathan Lucroy, Jed Lowrie and Matt Chapman going yard. But after the game was settled it was time to party.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Khris Davis said. “We’re just trying to enjoy the moment. It’s a blast. We’ve been waiting for this day for a while. I feel so much excitement. It’s just a dream come true.”

After finishing last in the AL west for the past three years, the A’s are excited to be back in the post season. But, assuming the A’s do not erase a 5 game deficit to former world series champions the Houston Astros, Oakland will face the Yankees in the AL wildcard game. Who will have the homefield advantage is still yet to be determined but the Yankees do lead the A’s by two games. Winner of the wildcard game will face off against the Boston Red Sox in the division series.

Boston Red Sox Set Franchise Record for Most Wins.

American League leaders the Boston Red Sox set a franchise record for most wins in a season on Monday Night. After a 6-2 win of the Baltimore Orioles the Red Sox are now at 106 wins this season clinching home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Win No. 106 came from a great start from pitcher Nathan Eovaldi with 10 strike outs and only allowing one run throughout 5 innings. Offense came from MVP candidate Mookie Betts knocking a 2 run homer to left.

The last three times Boston has had an 100 game season two of them have ended with raising a World Series Trophy (1912, 1915). The Red Sox can be up for quite the postseason if they keep up what their doing. They will either face off the Oakland Athletics or Rival New York Yankees in the division series.