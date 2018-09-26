Jalen Hudson Plans to Solidify His Spot in the NBA Draft

After making a decision back in May to return for his senior season, shooting guard Jalen Hudson looks to lead the Gators Men’s Basketball team into the 2018-19 season. The schedule doesn’t start out easy, as the Gators face the Florida State Seminoles in their first regular season game on Nov. 6 in Tallahassee.

Multiple injuries last year, especially in the frontcourt, forced players such as Hudson and Kevarrius Hayes to step up on the glass. Gorjok Gak, a 6-foot-11 center, endured injuries that held him back last season. Gak looks healthy and ready to help on the interior on both sides of the ball, making Hudson’s life easier.

Hudson can now focus on becoming a lethal threat from outside and reaching his full potential as a wing player. Bringing in Andrew Nembhard, who is a freshman point and 5-star recruit will look to fill Chris Chiozza’s role as a facilitator for the team.

Improvement From Last Season

Hudson told the media Tuesday he wanted to improve all areas of his game.

“There’s not really one thing I can put my finger on, a bunch of different things, I’m just trying to grow and get better in all aspects of the game,” Hudson said.

During his junior season, Hudson led the Gators in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. After a 21-13 campaign last season and a Round of 32 exit to Texas Tech, Hudson said he wants the team to finish stronger.

Hudson and his NBA Draft Stock

After not receiving an invitation to the NBA combine, Hudson said he wants to showcase his game on a higher level. While shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range and 45.5 percent from the field, Hudson’s ability to light it up from the perimeter could translate to the NBA level.

“I want to solidify my spot more. I feel like a lot of things were up in the air going into the draft last year,” Hudson said during Media Day on Tuesday.