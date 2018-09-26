Undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Sun Belt Foe LA Lafayette

The undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide remain at home to take on the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won its second SEC game this year after a 45-23 win against the Jimbo Fisher led Texas A&M Aggies last week. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is now 13-0 versus former assistants. Saban will now face former Alabama receivers coach Billy Napier, who took over the Louisiana Lafayette football program this season. Furthermore, the Ragin’ Cajuns have lost two straight following a 30-28 loss versus Coastal Carolina.

The Crimson Tide won all eight prior meetings leading up to Saturday, with the last meeting in 1990 ending 25-16.

The Alabama Standard

Alabama remains at the top of this week’s AP poll after receiving 60 of 61 first-place votes, and it’s easy to see why. Who’s the one voter? Soren Petro, a host for Sportsradio 810 in Missouri, picked Clemson and Georgia ahead of Alabama since the beginning of the season.

Saban explained that there’s a standard he wants Alabama to maintain going into every game.

Saban, who has a lot of talent, must now deal with the new NCAA transfer policy.

Here are his comments on the policy:

Heisman Trophy Watch

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took home SEC Offensive Player of the Week after a 387-yard performance that resulted in four touchdowns. Tagovailoa now has 1033 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. On the other hand, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was Defensive Player of the Week after seven tackles and three and a half sacks.

Ragin’ Cajuns Have Room for Improvement

Despite the Ragin’ Cajuns being tied third nationally in fewest turnovers with two through three games, the team has a lot to work on. Louisiana Lafayette is last in the Sun Belt in rush defense, allowing 263 yards per game. Additionally, Napier’s team only has possession of the ball for 25:39 per game.

Nonetheless, improving on defense will open up running back Trey Ragas and quarterback Andre Nunez to have more time on offense. The Ragin’ Cajuns have scored on all 10 red zone possessions this season and have the highest third-down percentage in the Sun Belt (46.9).

Louisiana Lafayette will also likely be without starting defensive end Zi’Yon Hill. Hill left Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina with a shoulder injury.