MLB Regular Season Is Almost Over And The Playoff Bracket Is Set

The MLB is nearing the end of the regular season and the playoff bracket has been announced. Teams are about to start a their last regular season series before the post season begins. The Boston Red Soxs and the Chicago Cubs both won their division and are the 1 seeds in the bracket.

Wild Card

In the Wild Card round in the American League the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics have earned their spots. Even though the Yankees have the 3rd best record (98-61) in the MLB they still have to play in the wild card game, because the Red Sox (also in their division) have been so dominate. Before the post season begins the New York Yankees will play in a three game series against the Red Soxs. The A’s clinched the their spot on Monday when the Yankees beat the Rays. Oakland currently has a 96-63 record. The A’s start three game series with the Los Angeles Angels tonight.

In the National League the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Game. The Dodgers currently have 88-71 record and the Brewers have a 92-67 record. Los Angeles is going into a three game series with the A’s and Milwaukee is starting a three game series with the Detroit Tigers.

1 Seeds

The Red Sox have the best record (107-52) in the MLB and are the American League 1 seed in the playoffs. The Sox’s are starting a three game series against the Yankees to finish off the regular season.

The Chicago Cubs are at the top of the National League and have a 93-66 record. They still have to play a three game series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the start the playoffs.

The Middle of the Pack

Looking ahead to the post season, in the American League the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians are set to face off against each other. The Astros are the 2 seed and have the second best record in the MLB, with 100 wins and 58 losses. They’ll be playing the Baltimore Orioles in a three game series to finish off the regular season. The Indians are the 3 seed and have an 89-70 record. Before the playoffs start Cleveland will take on the Kansas City Royals in a three game series.

In the National League the Atlanta Braves will take on the Colorado Rockies during the post season. The Braves are the 2 seed and have a 89-70 record. Atlanta will play a three game series against the Philadelphia Phillies to end the regular season. The Rockies are the third seed, however like the Braves they also have an 89-70 record. To end the regular season, Colorado will face Washington in a three game series.