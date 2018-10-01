Are the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Trouble?

With the NFL season already a quarter out of the way, it’s time to take a look at two teams that may be in playoff trouble.

The Superbowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and perennial playoff team Pittsburgh Steelers have had a shaky start to the beginning of the season. Both teams have not gotten off to the start that they had hoped for and have questions involving some of their top players.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Philly’s offense was their biggest strength last season. However, this year is a different story.

In a 26-23 loss against the Tenessee Titans, the Eagles scored touchdowns on just one of four tips in the red zone. Overall, they are only converting just 57.1 percent of trips to TDs, one year after posting a rate of 65.5 percent, which led the league.

Carson Wentz or Superbowl-MVP Nick Foles? That seems to be the biggest question around Philly right now.

Both QBs have a lot of talent and can bring different things to the offense but you can only play one at a time.

So far in 2018:

Wentz- 58/87 (66.7%), 603 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Foles- 54/82 (65.9%), 451 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

"It’s a frustrating one but it’s one we can learn from and bounce back from." 📰: https://t.co/jZTjpeqLiV pic.twitter.com/m187vcqme2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2018

For now, it would appear that Wentz is in the driver seat as the starter. But with Philly fans wanting to get back to the promise land again this season, does Foles give them the best opportunity to do so?

Philadelphia is scoring just 20.5 points a game, and if they don’t improve, its 2-2 start might get worse.

Up next: Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

Has the absence of Le’Veon Bell finally caught up to the Steelers? James Conner has stepped in and done his job well, no doubt, but without Bell, the Steelers may have lost one of their sparkplugs on offense.

Turnovers are killer.

Is there a new favorite receiver for Big Ben? JuJu Smith-Schuster currently leads the Steelers in receptions and yards. Smith-Schuster only has one touchdown compared to Antonio Brown‘s three but with defenses locking down on Brown, that leaves more room for Schuster to find open field and take advantage of the opportunities.

Last night, the Baltimore Ravens’ Joe Flacco threw for over 300 yards again the Steelers’ defense for the third time in his career.

With all the things going on with the Steelers’ offense, it would be terrible if the defense started to fall apart now.

Up next: Atlanta Falcons