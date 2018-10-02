It was an unusual day for Major League Baseball yesterday there were not one, but two regular-season tiebreaker games played. Both of these games determining two division champions. In the National League Central division tie-breaker the Milwaukee Brewers (96-67) defeated the Chicago Cubs (95-68) with a score of 3-1 in Chicago.

The Brewers outhit the Cubs all game but couldn’t seem to pull away entirely until their late-game rally. Milwaukee outhit Chicago 12-3.

The Brewers got on the board first when MVP Candidate for the Brewers, Chris Yelich singled to center to bring Orlando Arcia home. Right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin held the Cubs to no hits until the fifth when Anthony Rizzo crushed one over the right-field wall to tie the game at one.

Chacin retired the next three batters and was relieved in the sixth. Chacin finished the afternoon allowing one hit, one run and striking out three over 5.2 innings pitched.

The Brewers would not score again until the eighth in their late-game rally when Lorenzo Cain singled to score Yelich. Finally, the Brewers capped their win in eighth with a single from Ryan Braun that brought Domingo Santana home from third.

Brewers win and get a break

The tie-breaker win on Monday for the Brewers was their eighth straight game headed into post-season play. The Brewers have not won their division since 2011.

Yelich has had an impressive year at the plate for the Brewers. He recorded a .326 batting average with 36 home runs and 110 RBI. He was just shy of winning the first triple crown in the National League in 81 years. Yelich says that winning their division is rewarding as each game this season has been tough.

Moving forward the Brewers will now have a home-field advantage in their National league run. Their next game will be the winner of Game 1 of the National League.

Cubs to the Wild Card Elimination Game

Although the Cubs did not get their third straight division title on Monday that they were hoping for, they will get a chance to stay alive in the post-season in a one game Wild Card elimination game on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Colorado Rockies.

After Monday’s loss to the Brewers, first baseman Anthony Rizzo said that this is a tough loss for his team. However, it will require a quick turn-around in their attitudes for their next game.

Manager for the Chicago, Joe Madden, said that his team can not afford to let it affect them moving forward as they now have to play to stay alive in their next game.

Cubs moving forward

Cubs third-baseman, Kris Bryant, has confidence in his team saying that they have done this before as they head into the Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

The Cubs and Rockies take the field today at 8:05 P.M. and the winner will advance to face the Brewers on Thursday.