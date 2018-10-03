AL Wild Card Preview: Yankees’ Severino Against A’s Hendriks

Tonight, the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees battle it out for the AL Wild Card in Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

Luis Severino

The Yankees’ ace started 32 games this season, ending with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. The righty’s numbers are slightly down from last season, having had a 2.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Yankees announce AL Wild Card roster: pic.twitter.com/rqgrUFD5wy — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 3, 2018

Severino’s strength lies with his fastball. In the 2018 regular season, Severino had the highest average velocity per fastball among starting pitchers in the Majors, according to mlb.com. He averaged 97.6 mph per fastball, followed closely by the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard at 97.4 mph.

The A’s have struggled against the faster fastball pitchers this season, which was likely a key aspect of Severino getting the start.

Liam Hendriks

On the mound for the Athletics is relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. This season, Hendriks has an ERA of 4.13 and a WHIP of 1.46 in 24 innings pitched. Although he’s usually coming in to pitch with the game partly done, Hendriks has experience starting games as well.

Athletics announce AL Wild Card roster: pic.twitter.com/zT25Vx8a2Q — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 3, 2018

Out of 25 games this season, Hendriks started eight. In fact, the Australian began his career as a starting pitcher with the Minnesota Twins. It wasn’t until he joined the Toronto Blue Jays that he transitioned fully into a relief pitcher.

“All it means is I’m relieving in the first inning,” Hendriks said.

Hendriks says that he isn’t scared of the big stage and is ready to do his job.

Injuries

Both sides are missing centerfielders, with Jacoby Ellsbury having undergone surgery on his left hip to repair his torn labrum. The A’s are missing Jake Smolinski, who had a blood clot in his left calf.

Other DL Listees

Yankees:

Ben Heller (P)

Jordan Montgomery (P)

Athletics:

Game Details

First pitch in the Bronx is set for 8:08 p.m. We will have coverage of the game right here on WRUF beginning at 7:30.