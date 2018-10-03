Gators Land 5-Star Scottie Lewis

The Florida Gators have topped off their 2019 basketball recruiting class with elite 5-star small forward Scottie Lewis. Lewis is ranked 11th in the country via 247 Sports. His decision ultimately came down to Florida and Kentucky. The Ranney School product mentioned his connection with head coach Mike White and the entire Gator staff as the determining factor.

What to Expect?

Lewis is the real deal. At 6’5″, 185 pounds, he is an elite athlete. This translates to him being a dominant defensive force. He creates easy transition opportunities from his high-pressure defense. He is also a top-tier shot-blocker for a small forward. Mike White, who is a defensive-oriented coach, will love his willingness to consistently exert effort defensively.

Lewis can also comfortably score at all three levels. He loves attacking the rim and throwing down showtime dunks. He also has a very smooth stroke that should translate nicely at the collegiate level.

The small forward is not the best ball-handler. However, he is still able to create offensive opportunities for himself and his teammates because of his athleticism. Creating offense won’t be as easy when he is competing against SEC competition, but it’s fair to assume that his ball-handling will improve by the time he arrives in Gainesville next year.

Recruiting

The Gators have made a massive splash on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. They landed 5-star point guard Tre Mann a month ago. Alex Klatsky, who also goes to the Ranney School and is close friends with Lewis, committed to Florida a few weeks after Mann. Four-star big man Omar Payne joined them on October 1, and Lewis topped off the Gators’ best recruiting class in over a half-decade. The Gators have the 2nd ranked class in the country for 2019 (247 Sports).