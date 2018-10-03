Gators RB Lamical Perine Previews LSU

Lamical Perine isn’t getting as many carries as he did the last two seasons, but he is making the most out of every opportunity.

The Junior running back has rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries. He is averaging 5.9 yards per carry with his longest one being 23 yards.

Learning From Others

The Mobile, Alabama native has been watching old game tape of other running backs to get better at catching passes out of the backfield.

“Going on Youtube and learning from their game,” Perine said. “I have always been told that if you can catch out of the backfield that it will take you a long way. T.J. Yeldon, I like him. There are a lot more players, I used to like Reggie Bush when he was playing.”

Getting Ready to Get Physical

If anybody on the Gators roster knows what it takes to go up against LSU, it is Perine.

The running back was a Freshman when the Gators made the infamous goalline stand in Baton Rouge to clinch the SEC East in 2016. Last season’s LSU game also treated Perine well as he rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.

He talked about how the game is always an intense one, even for the “DBU.”

“You know it’s going to be a dogfight because its a rivalry for DBU,” Perine said. “It’s a game that always been played with high intensity so you gotta come out and give it your all because they’re gonna come out and give it their all.”

When it comes to not getting as many carries as he used to Perine says he isn’t worried and that he’s just trying to make the most out of each carry because he doesn’t know when the next one will come.

“Once you get out there you gotta make the best out of it,” Perine said. “Just do good, man. Because you will never know when you’re going to be back out there.”