Undefeated Georgia Takes on Vanderbilt this Weekend

The Georgia Bulldogs look to remain undefeated this weekend as they welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Sanford Stadium Saturday night. For the first time this season, the Bulldogs will be playing under the lights in front of their home crowd. Head coach, Kirby Smart knows Georgia fans will be excited for Saturday night.

“We’re excited to get another home SEC game,” Smart said. “Our first game at night this year, so our fan base will be really excited.”

Last meeting in Georgia

The last time Vanderbilt paid a visit between the hedges, they walked out with a win. In 2016, Smart’s first season as head coach of Georgia, Vanderbilt upset the Bulldogs 17-16. Oh, how things have changed.

Since that 2016 meeting, Georgia has gone 22-4 including a National Championship appearance last season. No team has started hotter than Georgia this season. Smart and the Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start. And as the schedule turns to October, Georgia is preparing for a tough stretch against SEC opponents that include, LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Auburn.

Vandy Presents a Challenge for UGA

Vanderbilt comes into this weekend with a 3-2 record off a narrow defeat of Tennessee State. The Commodores are lead by senior quarterback, Kyle Shurmur. Smart knows that playing a veteran quarterback will present some challenges.

“He does a great job. We’ve played him before,” Smart said. “He’s very smart. He knows where to go with the football.”

It would be easy for Vanderbilt head coach, Derek Mason, to rely heavily on his veteran QB this Saturday. But he knows to have success, his offense will have to find balance against a very talented Georgia defense.

"The Georgia Bulldogs are a well-oiled machine… those guys play extremely fast in all three phases." – @CoachDerekMason — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 2, 2018

“We have to play our style of football. We’re looking for a good enough balance between our run and pass to make sure we can stay on the field,” Mason said.

Additional Information

According to oddshark.com. Georgia is favored by 26.5 over Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on SEC Network.