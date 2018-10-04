Managers: Who’s here to stay? Who’s already gone? — MLB Hot Seat Edition

A hot summer and nearly unbearable September didn’t help the fiery seats in the MLB. For some managers, their offices are ready for a new face. For others, the heat on the hot seat has been turned up heading into the 2019 season.

Who’s Gone

Buck Showalter — Baltimore Orioles

Losing a star player due to a likely rebuild won’t save your job. But losing over 100 games in a season is a free pass onto the streets. That was the case for former Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Despite a solid run from 2012-2016, a division title and trip to the ALCS in 2014, the hourglass ran out for Showalter as he was sent packing following the season’s end.

Earlier in the season, Baltimore dealt All-Star Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers for five prospects after a porous start to the season. Now, the former third baseman for the Orioles is preparing for the NLDS. On the other hand, Baltimore has a foggy future ahead of them.

A 47-115 record didn’t help his cause either. Baltimore’s front office seems to think it’s time to move on as they prepare for, what most likely will be, an extensive rebuild.

With a 669-684 record in his nine years as manager, Showalter leaves what he inherited: A team down in the gutters desperate for a new face.

Mike Scioscia — Los Angeles Angels

The longest-tenured manager title is no longer in the hands of Mike Scioscia. After 19 seasons at the helm for the Angels, Scioscia stepped down from his position following LA’s final game of the season.

Reported on back in August, Scioscia’s decision comes as no surprise to the Angels’ fans and supporters. In the final game of his tenure, the Angels delivered a win to their long-time manager, beating the Oakland Athletics on a ninth-inning, walk-off home run.

During his near two decades of work on the Angels bench, Scoiscia brought the only World Series title in Anaheim’s history back in 2002. In addition to a championship ring, Scioscia delivered six division titles and a pennant, alongside a career record of 1,650-1,428.

Other firings — John Gibbons (Toronto Blue Jays), Jeff Banister (Texas Rangers), Paul Molitor (Minnesota Twins)

Who can barely sit

Jim Riggleman — Cincinnati Reds

After inheriting a depleted roster and struggling team from former manager Bryan Price, the Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman kept the Reds sinking ship afloat. In the 144 games Riggleman managed, Cincinnati played some of its best ball of the season through the summer months. But a tough end to the season has the Reds organization looking for a new dugout leader.

Should they find someone else, Riggleman will be thrown out of the manager position. There’s no sure answer as to whether he’ll take on a different role with the Reds. But he did interview for the job on Monday. So now, it is a wait and see game for the Riggleman as the Reds mull their decision.

And they have a lot to think about with a manager position open. Names like John Farrell, Joe Girardi and Brad Ausmus have all thrown their hat into the ring of candidates.

Who’s seat is toasty

Joe Maddon — Chicago Cubs

Despite four trips to the postseason and a World Series in 2016, Joe Maddon’s seat has suddenly become warmer than most managers. After reports came out that him and team president Theo Epstein had “personal friction”, Epstein came to the forefront to refute the claims.

But Maddon is only under contract for next season. According to an ESPN report, the Cubs manager would love an extension, but the ball remains in Chicago’s court. Following the Cubs early postseason exit on early Wednesday morning, Epstein said the team would have to “think about (an extension for Joe) internally first” before offering more money to Maddon.

“Joe’s status with the team remains unchanged,” Epstein said. “He’s the manager of this team. I’m very happy about that.”

It’ll be an interesting story to follow throughout the offseason as the Cubs head into an interesting break.

Ned Yost — Kansas City Royals

Following a season that saw the Royals at their lowest since 2005, the organization decided to give the reigns to manager Ned Yost for at least one more season.

Even after a 54-108 season, the Royals seem confident heading into the 2019 campaign with Yost leading the dugout. After a return to prominence and a World Series title in 2015, Kansas City has struggled to regain the swagger they carried in 2014-15.

But the front office seems to fully support the coaching staff in charge of the players on the field.

General manager Dalton Moore believes he saw enough improvement from the players to keep rolling with Yost.

“Ned’s been a huge part of the success of this organization and we feel it’s important to keep that together,” Moore said. “I enjoy working with him, personally and professionally, and I’m excited about next year.”