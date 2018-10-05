Wuerffel Excited to Host 8th Desire Cup Fundraiser

Danny Wuerffel Hosts ‘Desire’ Charity Event

Former University of Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel will host the 8th Annual Desire Cup Golf Fundraiser on Oct. 25-26. The Desire Cup aims to benefit Desire Street Ministries.

The event will be held at TPC Sawgrass. It takes place during the Georgia-Florida football game weekend. It is a inclusive event that brings UF and UGA fans together. Uniting Bulldog and Gator athletes and fans together for a good cause. Wuerffel isn’t the only Heisman Trophy winner to expect at the event. Last year, all three Gator Heisman Trophy alumni; Steve Spurrier, Wuerffel and Tim Tebow participated.

Gators & Dawgs! 🐶🐊

Come join us @TPCSawgrass Oct 25-26th for #DesireCup2018 presented by Pilgrim’s!

Even if you can’t join us you can still help with our 19th Hole $100,000 Goal! 💪🙏

👉 https://t.co/WkZjAJmRKH pic.twitter.com/aa7XCSLzXI — Desire Street (@DesireStreet) September 21, 2018

Desire Street Ministries

Desire Street started its ministry in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans in 1990. A ministry seeking solutions for communities throughout the southeast. Desire Street works to revitalize under-resourced neighborhoods through spiritual and community development.

By partnering with organizations leading this challenging work, Desire Street helps develop thriving and sustainable ministries for long-term impact.

Last year’s Desire Cup raised more than $300,000. Those donations went towards developing more leaders in under-resourced neighborhoods. It also allowed the organization to add another key coaching position.

The goal of this year’s Desire Cup is to match the $300,000 from last year in order to add up to six new ministry partners by June. All ministry partners receive full-time coaching, organizational development, leadership assessments and retreats, as well as important social capital. This enables the expansion of their own networks of supporters.

Individual tickets are available for $500. It includes the opportunity to mingle with Bulldogs and Gator Greats. Former coaches, and other celebrity guests. The age-old rivalry continues on the green, as Bulldog and Gator players are paired up with participants in Ryder Cup format Anyone can participate virtually by donating to the 19th hole online.

To participate, visit: http://www.desirestreet.org/desirecup.