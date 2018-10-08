Atlanta Braves Keep Postseason Alive With 6-5 Win Over Dodgers

“We approach this game where there may be no tomorrow and we gotta play it like that,” said Brian Snitker, Braves manager.

The Atlanta Braves were not going down without a fight and they proved that last night in their 6-5 win over the L.A. Dodgers. After falling behind two-nothing in a best-of-five series, the Braves got their first National League Division Series win this postseason.

Now, the teams will face off this afternoon in Atlanta for game four.

Game Recap

Sean Newcomb took the mound for the Braves last night with Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers. It was a quiet first inning at SunTrust Park, but in the bottom of the second, things really got going. Buehler walked Nick Markakis, struck out the next two batters (Johan Camargo and Kurt Suzuki, respectively), then Ozzie Albies was up.

Albies singled to center, which allowed Markakis to advance to third. Albies would have stayed put at first, but with an error by Dodgers’ centerfielder Cody Bellinger, Albies headed to second. Charlie Culberson was up next and intentionally walked. Now, the bases are loaded with two outs in the bottom of the second.

Newcomb is up and then walked, which brings Markakis home and the Braves are on the board 1-0. Here’s where things got really interesting and exciting. Ronald Acuña Jr. is up and WHAM. Grand slam to left center on a 3-1 count and the Braves are up 5-0.

With this large, and early, lead by the Braves, the Dodgers were going to have to get to work. And they did. They put up some digits in the top of the 3rd and 5th, with homers by Chris Taylor and Max Muncy in the 5th. Muncy’s home run tied up the game at 5, but that wouldn’t be enough.

Freddie Freeman launched one to right in the bottom of the 6th to put the Braves ahead once again. The score held until the end, 6-5.

Post-game, Freeman commented on this game’s importance and how the Braves were able to stay ahead.

“The biggest game of our lives was tonight,” Freeman said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also spoke about his team and shared his thoughts on Buehler’s performance, saying the second inning was very uncharacteristic.

Game Four Preview

With a quick turnaround, the Braves and Dodgers will face each other at 4:30 p.m. today for game four. Starting for the Braves is righty Mike Foltynewicz with lefty Rich Hill on the mound for the Dodgers.

If the Braves utilize the home-field advantage and win this game, the series heads back to L.A. for the final game of the NLDS. But if the Braves can’t pull it off, the Dodgers will advance to the National League Championship Series.

After sweeping the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon with a 6-0 win, the Milwaukee Brewers secured their spot in the NLCS. This series is set to begin on Friday with the Brew Crew hosting game one.