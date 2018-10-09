Coming off big win, Florida linebacker David Reese says they will not sleep on Vanderbilt

The Gators energy is high after defeating the fifth ranked LSU Tigers this past Saturday. David Reese, Florida linebacker, says they only have 24 hours of celebration before its back to work. He mentioned the philosophy of restraining the rope that Coach Mullen has been urging the team to act by. Whenever the game seems to be slipping away, to find a way to rejuvenate and retaliate.



On Vanderbilt

Reese said they have to focus on the next game as Vanderbilt is not a team they can take lightly. He said, “they just got out of a dog fight with Georgia, and they are a team who doesn’t make mistakes.”

He said the Commodores are a good defensive team. They also have a veteran quarterback who controls the game along with an experienced offensive line. But he said the game will not be nothing the Gators can’t handle.

When asked how the Gators will handle the smaller atmosphere after playing in front of sellout crowds, Reese said the game will not be about their stadium capacity, but it will be about the energy they bring to the Commodores stadium.

Kyree Campbell returning

Reese said its no surprise he has been playing the way he has played.

“I always knew what he could do, even during his first year, Reese said. “We had a veteran defensive line, but now its his time to come up.”

On keeping energy up

“We are going to keep the energy up because we are going to make this a big game.” Reese said with one lost, the Gators have a bright road to look ahead to. He said they will keep the energy up by having fun, being confident, and playing for each other.

Reese said the Gator’s confidence will come from how hard they work in practice and how well they prepare.