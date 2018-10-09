The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS yesterday 6-2. The Dodgers advance to their third straight appearance in the National League Championship Series.

In several points throughout the 2018, season it looked as though the Dodgers might not make it back to the NLCS. Los Angeles’ shortstop Corey Seager suffered an elbow injury, Clayton Kershaw also battled multiple injuries throughout the season and the Dodgers were in third place in the NL West near the end of August. However, Los Angeles is now currently on a 25-10 run heading into the first game of the NLCS.

Victory against the Braves

The Atlanta Braves were not even expected by most people to make it to the post season. According to the Los Angeles Times, Baseball Prospectus projected the Braves to win just 76 games this season. The Braves wrapped up their season last night with 90 wins and 72 losses.

It was the Dodgers that took the lead first as third baseman Manny Machado doubled to left to bring home Max Muncy. The Braves took the lead in fourth when Kurt Suzuki singled to left to bring home two runs. But the Dodgers took the lead back in the sixth 3-2 and added three more runs in the seventh when Machado crushed one to left field for a three-run homer. With Machado leading his team, the Dodgers would hold onto this lead to defeat the Braves 6-2.

MANNY MACHADO with the 3-run shot! 💪 pic.twitter.com/aByDyNWHjc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2018

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts said that Machado’s performance at the plate was a huge factor in their win on Monday.

After the Game

Outfielder for the Dodgers, Matt Kemp said that his team needs to stay hungry.

Dave Roberts said that he is happy with is team’s win but they still have a long way to go.

World Series In Sight

It has been almost three decades since the Dodgers won their last World Series when they defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 in 1988. The Dodgers will look to keep the World Series in sight as they play the first game of the NLCS in Milwaukee on Friday. Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for Los Angeles and their opponent is still unknown.