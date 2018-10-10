Home / Baseball / Future of Colorado Rockies Star Nolan Arenado Unclear After NLDS Sweep
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado heads back to the dugout after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joakim Soria in the sixth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Future of Colorado Rockies Star Nolan Arenado Unclear After NLDS Sweep

Joseph Erickson October 10, 2018

The Colorado Rockies are a team on the rise. While they are coming off of a three-game sweep in the NL Division Series by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Rockies have a reason to be excited about the future, despite some uncertainties.

2018 Summary

The Rockies finished second in the NL West with 91 wins — one game back from the Dodgers. The last time the Rockies got to 91 wins was in 2009 when they lost to the Phillies in the NLDS, 3-1.

The Rockies offense was led by third baseman Nolan Arenado. He led the team in batting average (.297), home runs (38), runs batted in (110) and on-base percentage (.374).

The Rockies starting pitching was dominated by aces Kyle Freeman and German Marquez. Freeman finished the season 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA, good for the eighth-best ERA in all of baseball. Marquez finished 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA. He led the team in strikeouts with 230, which was the eighth-most strikeouts in the regular season in MLB.

Wade Davis led the way for Rockies relievers, ending the season with 43 saves in 69 games.

The Arenado Ordeal

Despite back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in team history, the Rockies are in danger of losing their star man. Nolan Arenado’s 2-year, $29 million contract has expired. However, the Rockies are in control of his 2019 contract due to Arenado’s eligibility for arbitration, according to MLB.com.

When asked about his future after the 6-0 loss to the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS, Arenado said, “I know I expect to be in Spring Training with the Rockies next year.”

The 27-year-old has spent all six of his professional seasons with the Rockies, where he’s batted for a .291 average. Arenado has been an All-Star on four occasions, from 2015 to 2018.

The Rockies face the reality of giving Arenado a big, long-term deal, seeing him walk as a free agent or having to trade him away. Whatever the parties decide to do will have a massive impact on the offense and the team as a whole for the foreseeable future.

