Tide Aim to Stay Perfect as Missouri comes to town

The No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to continue their dominant ways to start the season when the Missouri Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa for a cross-over game in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated to start the season, as the Tigers are 3-2.

First Meeting Since 2014

The Tide and Tigers will meet on Saturday for the first time since the 2014 SEC Championship Game when the Tide beat the Tigers 42-13. The Tigers have yet to return to the SEC Championship Game since 2014.

Saturday will mark the sixth meeting between the two programs and the first game played in Tuscaloosa between the two.

The Tide leads the all-time series 3-2, currently having a three-game winning streak against the Tigers.

Tua’s Status

Since he entered the 2018 National Championship at halftime, Tua Tagovailoa has taken the college football world by storm. Much of that has continued as Tagovailoa is one of the front-runners for this years Heisman.

But Tagovailoa’s status for Saturday’s game has been questionable after suffering a knee sprain against Arkansas last week. However, Tagovailoa hasn’t missed a rep during practice this week, playing with a brace on his injured knee.

On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa should be good-to-go.

High Praise for Opposing Signal Caller

He’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC the past few seasons and now Drew Lock may hear his name called during the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Lock has been gaining the attention of pro scouts and college coaches, including Nick Saban.

Saban on Missouri's Drew Lock:

Lock and Missouri have the potential to put up some points on the offensive side of the ball, which Saban knows.

Saban on Missouri's offense:

Kickoff between the teams is set for 7 p.m. as the Tigers try to do the unthinkable and knock off college football’s king.