Eagles Defeat Division Rival Giants in ‘Thursday Night Football’

It took only six weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles looked like a team as they played against NFC East rivals the New York Giants on Thursday night. The Eagles took down the Giants 34-13.

Eagles, Carson Wentz unstoppable

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw a trio of touchdown passes that snapped their two-game losing streak.

Wentz completed 26 of 36 passes for 278 yards, going 13 of 14 for 168 yards as the Eagles (3-3) converted 9 of 16 chances.

The Eagles move to (3-3) the most wins in the NFC East as they enter next Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Manning, Giants had their struggles

The Giants (1-5) trailed 24-6 at halftime and never came close as Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. struggled to have a great connection that handed the Giants’ 34-13 loss.

Manning finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards and an interception as OBJ caught six of 10 targets for 44 yards.

The Giants had the games only turnover- an interception thrown by Manning during the second snap of the game.

Beckham makes a scene

After the Giants lost against Carolina, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he was “done” talking about Odell Beckham Jr. after Beckham marched to the locker room before the end of the first half.

Beckham said he went to the locker room early because of cramps.

During the second half, he slammed his head into a giant cooling fan. The headbutt was some self-motivation.

“I was just trying to get myself going,” he said. “I felt like some of those plays where I was getting myself going was some of my best stuff. So I was just trying to get myself fired up. I did that and it helped me.”

The Giants will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday at 8:15 p.m.