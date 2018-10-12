Tampa Bay Lightning Fall to Vancouver Canucks

It’s only two games into the NHL season but some frustration is building after the Lightning fell to 1-1 on the year after losing to the Canucks last night 4-1. In their two games this season, the Lightning have only scored two goals. It is a surprise to most after Tampa led the league in goals a year ago. When asked if that was a concern for the team, Steven Stamkos was clear that he was not worried.

“We led in goals last year. It’s just a matter of time. That’s the least of our worries,” Stamkos said. “That is going to come. We can’t cheat, we have to play the right way and continue to improve.

Last night’s game was almost opposite than their season opener. Last week Tampa started slow but finished strong to beat the Florida Panthers 2-1. In last night’s game, the Lightning took an early 1-0 off Brayden Point’s first-period goal. That score remained until the third period when Vancouver scored four unanswered goals, including two open net goals.

First goal of the season and it's the game winner.@BBoeser16 is pumped to have that one. #VANvsTBL pic.twitter.com/Ov5o2Ql6PL — NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2018

Offensive Struggles

The lack of scoring in the last couple games hasn’t been from a lack of getting shots off. At one point last night the Lightning had gotten off 22 shots compared to Vancouver’s eight.

“We need to finish. We’re not finishing. We are shooting some pucks at the net, but we’re not going there with a desire to score. That’s what you have to do in this league” said coach Jon Cooper.

In particular, the Lightning has not taken advantage of power play opportunities. Last night they were 0-5 in such opportunities and now have not scores a goal in eight power-play chances this season.

#TBLightning Steven Stamkos said that was the worst the power play has looked in a long time. Felt they let the team down. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 12, 2018

“The good thing is we have a chance to improve it because that cost us the game. We have to be accountable,” Stamkos said. “We got a lot of chances tonight. It’s just not good enough in this league to not score.”

Coming up for the Lightning

Next up the Lightning will take on Columbus at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. Next week they will have home games against Carolina and Detroit before hitting the road for a five-game road trip.