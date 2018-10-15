Brewers, Dodgers Series Tied 1-1 Heading to Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t be more neck-and-neck heading into Game 3. Not only is the series tied at one game apiece, but in each game, the winning team has only won by one run. On Friday,

the Brewers snatched the first win 6-5. On Saturday, the Dodgers gave it right back to them, scoring four runs compared the Brewers’ three.

The series shifts to the West Coast for Game 3 Monday.

On the Mound

Brewers

Jeremy Jeffress enters Game 3 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He allowed a team-high 11 hits in the postseason.

Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series.

He had 25 starts against the Dodgers, where he had a 4.41 ERA and went 11-9 against the Dodgers. Chacin said he wants to lead his team to victory.

Craig Counsell, Brewers Manager, said they have to take it game by game.

Either the Brewers or the Dodgers will take the series lead Monday night. Counsell said the pitching line-up isn’t set in stone.

LA Dodgers

The Dodgers will bring the game home to Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.68 ERA in 2018). In Game 3 of the Division Series against the Braves, Buehler walked the pitcher and gave up a grand slam to Ronald Acuna Jr. within nine pitches of each other, according to MSN Sports. In the regular season, Buehler close with a 1.55 ERA over his last 12 starts.

It will only be Buehler’s second time facing the Brewers. In July, he gave up one run in seven innings, although Milwaukee pulled out the 1-0 win.

“I think our (relievers) are taking it personal, as a challenge, because our guys are pretty good back there, too,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And so there’s not a whole lot said about them. But without those guys, we wouldn’t be in this position,” according to MSN.com

The Dodgers will start Rich Hill in Game 4.

Game 4 starter Rich Hill talks to the media. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/pzrrCYiKtp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2018

First pitch in Dodger Stadium is set for 7:39 p.m. ET.