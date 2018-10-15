College Football Live Look

The college football season has been absolutely crazy so far! With only four teams still undefeated in the top ten, it will be interesting to see who finishes the season that way.

Lots of other teams are making statements around the country to have their voices heard.

With the season nearly halfway over, we take a look around the NCAA.

The Undefeated

Alabama (7-0): The Crimson Tide took care of business last week versus a Missouri team that is 0-7 against ranked SEC opponents when Drew Lock starts. Ohio State (7-0): Not having Urban for the start of the season didn’t seem to be an issue for the Buckeyes. With the continued improvement of the Buckeye offense, it would seem that if they can win out, then they almost have locked up a spot in the playoff. Clemson (6-0): The QB switch seems to be working out for Dabo and company. The only question around this team right now is, where will Kelly Bryant end up?

4. Notre Dame (7-0): The Irish have already beaten three ranked opponents this season. Ian Book is completing 75 percent of his passes thus far and continues to impress people all over the country.

5. UCF (6-0): The defending “national champions” are ranked 10th overall in the AP Poll but Knight fans will tell you they should be higher. Heisman candidate McKenzie Milton continues to lead the team to their postseason dreams.

Upsets

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU: The Tigers absolutely exposed the Bulldogs this past weekend. Coming into the game, Georgia was the team to beat in the SEC East, and the Tigers did exactly that.

No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State: Heisman hopefull Will Grier did not look like himself versus the Cyclones. He only threw for 100 yards and an interception. The Cyclones were able to rack up over 500 yards of offense over the Mountaineers.

No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon: The Ducks were at home against the Huskies in a close battle that would come down to a field goal to end it.

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State: The Spartans threw all their chips on red Saturday, and it hit. With 19 seconds left in the game, Brian Lewerke threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to secure the W.

Michigan State’s game-winning TD, surely much more appealing to @colton_pouncy’s readers. pic.twitter.com/A1nLeGMqwF — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 13, 2018

No. 16 Miami at Virginia: The turnover chain did not help Miami in this game. Although Miami’s defense caused three turnovers, the Hurricanes would throw an additional three interceptions and eventually lose by three to the Cavaliers.

No. 19 Colorado at USC: The Trojans defense is the main character in this story. USC limited the Buffs to 257 yards of total offense and even had a pick-six to cap off the night.

Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn: Jarrett Guarantano passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee snapped an 11-game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 victory against No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.

Watch Out For

Texas: After beating Oklahoma, fans think that football in the Lone Star state is back. Their offense is clicking and the run game is starting to come together. Look out NCAA, the Longhorns are coming.

Florida: Head Coach Dan Mullen seems to have brought life back to the Gators’ offense, and even with an injured defense, the Gators have already forced 18 turnovers.