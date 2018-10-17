Georgia Preparing for Florida With Bye Week

The No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs are hard at work heading into their bye week. A loss to LSU dropped the Bulldogs six spots in the rankings over the weekend. Georgia will prepare to take on No. 11 Florida next week at a neutral site.

Improvements in Practice

Coming off their first loss of the season, Georgia is looking to make some improvements in practice this week. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said one of the areas the Bulldogs are looking to focus on is improving tackles.

Smart also said his team is preparing for the different styles of play they will face in the coming weeks.

“The older players are really honing in on some areas that we’ve got to improve on for the off week,” Smart said. “Working on some of our upcoming opponents, we’ve got three or four different style offenses coming up.”

Facing Florida

A big SEC matchup lies ahead for Georgia as they travel to Jacksonville next week to take on the Florida Gators. The Gators will also be coming off a bye week and both teams are 6-1 on the season. Florida is also coming off a comeback win over Vanderbilt that led them to a No. 11 ranking.

Last year, Georgia got the better of a Florida team that seemed to be amid chaos. The Gators made a coaching change immediately following that game, firing head coach Jim McElwain.

Smart said he is not surprised by the turnaround Florida has seen under Dan Mullen and the new coaching staff.

As for how the Bulldogs are preparing for Florida’s offense, Smart said his defense needs to be ready for the run game, particularly handling Florida’s Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine. Smart also said he feels Franks has improved a lot since last season and that his decision-making has gotten quicker.

Coming Up

An annual rivalry continues as Georgia will face off against Florida next Saturday in Jacksonville. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.