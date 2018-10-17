Home / NFL / Gruden’s Coaching Debut Off to a Rough Start
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Raiders are the second team in the past 20 seasons to start the season with three straight losses after leading the first three games at halftime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Gruden’s Coaching Debut Off to a Rough Start

Lauren Mills October 17, 2018 NFL 78 Views

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and NFL Legend Jon Gruden is back in business this season as the Oakland Raiders head football coach. Having a 1-5 record, the start of his coaching career isn’t looking too good.

Trading Khalil Mack

At the start of the season, the Chicago Bears acquired Khalil Mack from the Raiders. Mack is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, averaging $23.5 million per season.

“We will continually be second-guessed for our decision,” Gruden said.

Offensive Struggles

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Between not scoring points, Derek Carr not really producing and injuries, the offensive side of the ball has had a rough season. Wide receivers’ Seth Roberts and Amari Cooper are currently in concussion protocol and running back Marshawn Lynch is suffering a groin strain. Carr also suffered a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch is averaging 4.3 yards a carry yet is not receiving the ball as much as people think he should. Carr has thrown eight interceptions on the season with one in the red zone against the Seahawks last week. His high passing yards looks to come from him being forced to throw the ball from being down every game.

“I’m not gonna never throw the ball on first and goal again,” Gruden said.

California Rivals

With many great teams in the state of California, the Los Angeles Rams, the youngest California team, are the ones standing out. At the start of the season, the  Rams took down the Raiders 33-13. The Rams are now 6-0 on the season. The expectations for Gruden and the Raiders were high on the season but it seems that the turf war is being won by the Rams.

Up Next

The Raiders will have the week off this week which may be coming at a good time due to all the injuries. They will then face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, October 28 at 4:05 p.m.

Tags

About Lauren Mills

Check Also

Texas A&M Looking to Become Bowl Eligible After Bye Week

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies enter the bye week with a 5-2 record and …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties