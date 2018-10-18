Home / College Football / Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt this Weekend
The Kentucky Wildcat mascot leads the team onfield before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt this Weekend

Cassandra Amunndson October 18, 2018 College Football, Feature Sports News, SEC, Uncategorized 19 Views

A good chunk of college football fans turn to SEC games on Saturday’s to watch some of the best teams in the nation. This weekend’s matchup between Kentucky and Vanderbilt should be no different – plenty of people will be watching.

For one, the Wildcats have been playing some pretty good football recently. They currently sit at 5-1 and are ranked 14th in the nation. Coming off a bye-week, they look to host the Vanderbilt Commodores, who have been enduring a season plagued by some tough losses. But despite their 3-4 record, Vanderbilt could prove to be a menace for Kentucky come Saturday.

First, the Kentucky Wildcats:

The Wildcats are a coming off a surprising loss, with Texas A&M taking a shocking win in overtime. With that, Coach Mark Stoops was grateful for the bye-week, as it gave the team time to think about the loss. He also says that during their break, he worked hard to make sure the team stayed focused.

Kentucky’s defense has allowed just 83 points through six games. Every other team in the SEC East has allowed over 100.

And their offense is loaded with talent. They are led by running back Benny Snell Jr. who, sitting at just under six-feet tall, has eight touchdowns and nearly 700 yards on the season.  And Lynn Bowden Jr., just a sophomore, has had 27 catches for just under 300 yards as a wide receiver.

But there is question about how sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson will perform come Saturday – he’s had five interceptions and just three touchdowns.

With an offense powered by Snell, Kentucky should prove to be a defensive struggle for Vanderbilt.

 

Now, the Vanderbilt Commodores:

But with the hard play Vanderbilt have displayed recently, Kentucky could have its hands full. The Commodores are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Florida Gators – after going up 21-3, they ended up losing 37-27. The team is still looking for its first SEC conference win.

Head Coach Derek Mason thinks to key to winning this game is through their defensive presence.

Vanderbilt, sitting in last place in the SEC East, is led by running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. He has ran for nearly 500 yards on the season and currently holds five touchdowns.  And quarterback Kyle Shurmur has put up impressive numbers. He’s thrown for 11 touchdowns, picking up over 1600 passing yards in the process.  Both his talent and his senior leadership could prove to be a challenge to Kentucky.

But this team needs to be able to put up points to keep up with the Wildcats. Kicker Ryley Guay has missed five field goals this season, two of them in the 20-29 yard range. He will need to improve for his team to remain competitive.

This game has the potential to be very competitive, with both teams having some incredible talent. Catch the game at 7:30 pm on the SEC Network.

 

 

About Cassandra Amunndson

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Goodell Speaks on Current Issues at NFL Fall League Meetings

Over the NFL offseason, the league decided to make new rules or rule changes that …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties