Preview: Memphis v. Missouri

The Missouri Tigers are entering a week 8 homecoming game with an unfortunate three-game losing streak. The Tigers started out strong this season, winning against teams such as UT Martin Skyhawks, Wyoming Cowboys and Purdue Boilermakers. The Tigers head into this weekend’s game 3-3 against the Memphis Tigers.

Struggles with Missouri

The Missouri Tigers have been struggling to remain afloat as they have lost their last three games. The Tigers currently stand 0-3 against SEC teams. Mizzou has been putting up a close fight while facing major teams such as Alabama and Georgia, but their fight has not been enough to win. The Tigers problems may be due to veteran players Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown sustaining major injuries. Both players have been out due to groin injuries, and have been limited in practice. But good arises for Mizzou as wide receiver and punt returner Richaud Floyd returns for this weekend’s game after suffering a leg injury during training camp.

A look at Memphis

Memphis won’t be an easy win for Mizzou, as they came close to beating No. 10 UCF in last weekend’s game. Memphis took the lead in the first half of the game with a score of 30-17. Unfortunately for the tigers, the Golden Knight’s came back strong in the second half, winning 31-17.

Although the Memphis Tigers suffered a loss, they showcased a strong battle that will give Missouri a tough battle. Memphis’s quarterback Brady White has a total of 1,758 yards, 15 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. White was named the starting quarterback at the beginning of season and has been playing at a high level since. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie, has been a huge asset to White in passing yards as he now has 552 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Memphis is ranked fifth in highest rushing yards per game in the NCAA, with an average of 275 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson is one of the nation’s leading running backs and a huge advantage to the Memphis Tigers. Henderson has 1,133 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10.3 yards per carry. Henderson will be a huge weapon against Missouri.

He's called the Human First Down by @Brett_McMurphy and with good reason …@MemphisFB RB Darrell Henderson has gained a first down or scored a touchdown on an incredible 45 of his 110 rushing attempts this season.#AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/qS79gg94wM — American Football (@American_FB) October 16, 2018

With both teams coming off a loss, this weekend’s game will be a tough battle. Missouri’s defense will have a lot of work cut out for them as they have to face the nation’s top running back Darrell Henderson. For Memphis, they will have to put a stop to Missouri’s quarterback Drew Lock as he has an average of 1,629 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Kickoff begins at 3PM in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.