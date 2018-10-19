Gator Volleyball Faces Rebels in Oxford

Florida volleyball faces a familiar foe Friday night.

No. 11 Florida Gators (17-3, 8-0) volleyball takes their 13 consecutive wins on the road in the Gillom Athletics Performance Center for a match against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 1-6).

This is the second match this season between the two squads.

Last Meeting

Florida made quick work of the Rebels in their SEC opener back on Sept. 21.

They outpaced the Rebels in multiple statistical categories including kills, team blocks, aces and team hitting efficiency.

The Gators recorded 38 kills compared to Mississippi’s 26, recorded seven total team blocks to just two, hit 13 aces to the Rebels’ three and outhit Ole Miss .363 to .094.

Holly Carlton led the way with 10 kills on that night. She posted a career-high in hitting efficiency with a whopping .833 percentage on 12 total attempts.

Paige Hammons and Allie Gregory contributed in the service game during that match with both recording four aces apiece.

Florida would walk away from that match with a 3-0 sweep over the Rebels.

Gators Earning Honors

Rachael Kramer became the second Florida player in as many weeks to earn a weekly honor. She was recognized on Monday as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Kramer was one block away from registering a double-double against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She recorded 11 kills and nine blocks that helped propel Florida to 7-0 in the SEC.

Gator Head Coach Mary Wise said Kramer is grading out solidly with the coaches when comes to her blocking prowess.

Wise said Kramer is altering shots and forcing hitters into changing their attacks even if she isn’t getting her hands on the ball.

“My blocking has slowly gotten better,” Kramer said. “It’s easy to get better in this gym.”

Back at Home on Sunday

The Gators will be back at home on Sunday afternoon for a match against the Missouri Tigers.

Missouri sits at 16-4 with a 6-2 conference record. They sit at third in the conference standings.

Allie Gregory said in a Tuesday availability that even though they were scouting Ole Miss that day, they were also vicariously scouting Missouri.

Mizzou sits in the top five in these statistics against conference opponents:

Third in hitting efficiency (.266)

First in opposing hitting efficiency (.164)

Second in assists per set (13.11)

Second in kills per set (14.21)

First in blocks per set (2.95)

It will surely be a competitive match as Florida ranks in the top five in almost all of those categories too.