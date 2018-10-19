High School Football Preview: Buchholz hosts Oakleaf

The Buchholz Bobcats return home as they host the Oakleaf Knights in Gainesville, FL tonight for their Homecoming match. Buchholz comes into the matchup 5-2, winning its last four games. Oakleaf is 4-3, having lost their last two matches.

Buchholz Growing into the Season

The Bobcats went 1-2 in the first three games of their season. In week three, they suffered a 39-0 loss to Columbia in Lake City. Since then, Buchholz has bounced back winning four straight matches averaging 40 points per game.

Buchholz now enters tonight’s match with some confidence. Head coach Mark Whittemore believes that the strength of their conference has allowed for his team to grow throughout the season. They’ve been able to learn from tough matchups, such as the loss to Columbia. Coach Whittemore says that he believes “the loss early on has helped us.”

Suffering defeats early on has allowed the team to grow into the season. They’ve been able to play at a faster speed and compete at a higher level. After beating Belleview 57-0, they went on to take down local rival Gainesville 27-7. Against Creekside, quarterback Camden Orth threw four touchdowns and 144 yards. Coach Whittemore believes that the team is currently playing their best football, but he hopes the best is still yet to come.

Oakleaf Looking to Bounce Back

The Knights have struggled defensively in their last two matchups, allowing a combined 91 points against Trinity Christian Academy and Raines. However, they’ve shown their strength in offense averaging 40 points per game.

Buchholz head coach, Mark Whittemore has praised Oakleaf and their first-year coach Frank Garis. Whittemore believes the Knights have a lot of offensive weapons that can challenge his Buchholz team, particularly Oakleaf’s running back Keshawn King. Whittemore has compared him to former Gator running back Ciatrick Fason.

King has produced some big performances for Oakleaf this season, including rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns in their loss to Raines. If Oakleaf wants to spoil Buchholz’s homecoming party, they’ll have to look to King for another solid performance.

When and Where

The Buchholz Bobcats will host the Oakleaf Knights in their homecoming match tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Citizens Field.