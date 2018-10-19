High School Preview: P.K. Yonge vs Trenton

P.K. Yonge looks to continue their explosive season against Trenton tonight at 7:30pm. The head coach of the Blue Wave, Marcus McDonald, has instituted the spread offense in his first season.

The offensive switch has been a massive success so far. His team is averaging a touchdown every 7 plays. It shows, as they have put up huge scores in almost every game. Scoring over 60 points three times this season. McDonald expects the Trenton Tigers to run the ball a lot. He has been telling his players that they need to focus on shedding blocks before they can get to the runner.

McDonald’s goal for the season is to make the playoffs. Right now they look like one of the best teams in the conference, and a lock for the playoffs. Last year the Blue Wave couldn’t even sniff the playoffs. This year the 6-1 start has a lot of people turning their heads. The four-game win streak proves this isn’t a fluke.

McDonald is a defensive minded coach first. However, his favorite part of his team is the fact they can put up lot points. It takes the pressure off the defense, and allows defenders to “pin their ears back”. McDonald isn’t done improving his team quite yet. He believes his team can improve their practices. McDonald likes to practice with lots of tempo. He believes they can really improve their sloppy transitions. McDonald preaches consistency over anything on the football field.

Pernell Sylvester, 3rd Longest Run from Weekend of Oct 12th, 2018 by Florida Football on @hudl https://t.co/6hx1QtNXnb #hudl — PK Bluewave Football (@PKYFootball) October 19, 2018

If P.K. Yonge can continue forcing turnovers and scoring points at the clip they’re scoring then Trenton should be an easy win. The Tigers only have one win on the year, and will have a very hard time playing catchup.