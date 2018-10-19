Milwaukee Tries to Dodge a Second Round Exit: NLCS Game 6 Preview

Will the Dodgers be able to close out the Brewers and punch their ticket to the World Series? Find out tonight in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

There's no place like home. We need Miller Park to be rockin' the next two nights.#LetsGo #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/qz7agmnMac — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 18, 2018

Brewers Still Have a Chance

Hoping to save their season, the Milwaukee Brewers are heading back to Miller Park to play what could be the final game of their season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. LHP Wade Miley will start for the Brewers, after being pulled off the mound after one batter during Game 5, being replaced by RHP Brandon Woodruff.

The Brewers scored two runs in Wednesday’s game. In the third inning, Orlando Arcia hit a single left to get him on base. Woodruff walked moving Arcia to second. Lorenzo Cain doubled to deep center, giving Arcia the run. In the 9th inning, Jesus Aguilar doubled to left field getting him on base. Then Curtis Granderson doubled to deep right center, giving Aguilar the run.

The Brewers lost 5-2 in Game 5, their second loss in a row to L.A. Although the teams’ stats were fairly similar coming into the series, Brewers’ key players Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain have been very quiet so far, despite being dominant in the Brewers’ advancement to the second round.

Dodgers Try to Close Out the Series

The Dodgers only need one more win to lock themselves in for a back-to-back trip to the World Series. They have held off the Brewers in the past two games, 5-2 on Oct. 17 and 2-1 on Oct. 16, in a 13-inning game. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers, hoping to repeat his performance in Game 1 of the NLDS, where he pitched seven shutout innings.

L.A. has been able to capitalize on the Brewer’s lacking offense. They are 10-for-43 with runners in the scoring position for the series, topping the Brewers, who are 5-for-35. If the Dodgers can produce home runs like they were during the regular season (lead the league), they should be able to close out the series tonight. If not, both teams will have a lot riding on the final game of the series, set for Saturday, Oct. 19.

Game Time

See who will potentially face the Red Sox in the World Series tonight during Game 6 of the NCLS on Oct.19 at 8:39pm ET. The game will be on FS1.