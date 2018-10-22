Home / NFL / Don’t Look Now, Rams Remain Undefeated with Rout over 49ers
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) runs past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Also pictured at left is Rams center John Sullivan (65). (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Don’t Look Now, Rams Remain Undefeated with Rout over 49ers

Camille Woodhouse October 22, 2018 NFL 90 Views

The Los Angeles Rams trounced the San Francisco 49ers 39-10 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams are a complete team with an explosive offense, a dynamic defense and a coach who knows what it takes to win.

Making History

It’s been almost 20 years since the Rams were the last undefeated team in the league and even longer since they’ve started the season  7-0.

Offense Thriving Under Sean McVay

The second-year head coach has turned around the offense in a short period of time. In 15 of their 23 games under McVay, the Rams have scored 30 or more points. Prior to McVay’s hiring, the Rams only scored 30 or more points in 15 games – in nine seasons.

Los Angeles’ offense is so efficient, opposing teams have had a hard time getting them off the field.

Todd Gurley for MVP?

At this point, it’s worth considering. The former Georgia running back has put up incredible numbers so far this season.

In less than half a season, Gurley has scored more touchdowns than eight NFL teams. In fact, he’s scored more points than one entire NFL team.

Dominant Defensive Performance

Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff praised all facets of the defense.

The defense sacked Niners’ quarterback C.J. Beathard a total of seven times. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was responsible for four of those sacks – a career-best for the 27-year-old.

They also forced four turnovers.

“It wasn’t easy,” Donald told ESPN after the game. “The secondary did a great job, made them hold the ball a little longer, gave us opportunities to get after them, and get them to the ground.”

The Rams are back at home to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Packers on Sunday. The Packers are 3-2-1 and coming off a bye. They have yet to win a game on the road and are fighting for first place in the NFC North.

Tags

About Camille Woodhouse

Camille Woodhouse is a Sports and Media student at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. In the past, she has covered the Atlanta Falcons and Florida Gators football for various sports news outlets. She is an Atlanta native and a fan of football.

Check Also

Monday Night Football Preview

The San Francisco 49ers look to break their three-game losing streak as they travel to …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties