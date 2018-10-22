Don’t Look Now, Rams Remain Undefeated with Rout over 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams trounced the San Francisco 49ers 39-10 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams are a complete team with an explosive offense, a dynamic defense and a coach who knows what it takes to win.

Making History

It’s been almost 20 years since the Rams were the last undefeated team in the league and even longer since they’ve started the season 7-0.

7-0 for the first time since 1985! pic.twitter.com/6bqp69AoTp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 21, 2018

Offense Thriving Under Sean McVay

The second-year head coach has turned around the offense in a short period of time. In 15 of their 23 games under McVay, the Rams have scored 30 or more points. Prior to McVay’s hiring, the Rams only scored 30 or more points in 15 games – in nine seasons.

Los Angeles’ offense is so efficient, opposing teams have had a hard time getting them off the field.

Lowest three-and-out percentage in the NFL through three games: 3) Chiefs 25.0%

3) Raiders 25.0%

3) Bengals 25.0%

2) Buccaneers 20.8% 1) Rams 6.9% — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 24, 2018

Todd Gurley for MVP?

At this point, it’s worth considering. The former Georgia running back has put up incredible numbers so far this season.

In less than half a season, Gurley has scored more touchdowns than eight NFL teams. In fact, he’s scored more points than one entire NFL team.

Points through 7 games Todd Gurley: 88

The Buffalo Bills: 81 pic.twitter.com/0wuOb77mSe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 22, 2018

Dominant Defensive Performance

Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff praised all facets of the defense.

The defense sacked Niners’ quarterback C.J. Beathard a total of seven times. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was responsible for four of those sacks – a career-best for the 27-year-old.

They also forced four turnovers.

“It wasn’t easy,” Donald told ESPN after the game. “The secondary did a great job, made them hold the ball a little longer, gave us opportunities to get after them, and get them to the ground.”

The Rams are back at home to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Packers on Sunday. The Packers are 3-2-1 and coming off a bye. They have yet to win a game on the road and are fighting for first place in the NFC North.