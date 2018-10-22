Giants at Falcons: Monday Night Preview

Coming into tonight’s game, the New York Giants have lost three straight, giving up over 30 points in all three. However, the Atlanta Falcons also have cause for concern.
Preview
In 2018, Eli Manning has been the worst QB when it comes to facing pressure.
- 55.6% Passer Rating
- 56.7% Completion
The #NYGiants face a tough opponent on Monday, but Eli Manning says Big Blue is ready, focused and eager to go play better football. #NYGvsATL pic.twitter.com/9YPFLDEisq
Will we see the Eli that beat Brady twice in the super bowl, or will he continue to struggle and overthrow his receivers?
Passing from a clean pocket is one of the most stable stats for a QB and the Falcons are hoping that’s the case for Matt Ryan tonight and the rest of the season.
- 1404 yards
- 83.8% Completion percentage
- 11 Touchdowns
The Falcons are completing 23.1 percent of targets thrown 20+ years this season compared to 18.9 percent last season. With the added threat of the deep ball, the Falcons will look to add in some big throws against the Giant’s defensive backs.
Key Players
- Odell Beckham Jr.: NYG – WR – Beckham has been one of the most elusive receivers in the NFL so far this season, forcing almost twice as many missed tackles as the nearest WR.
🏈@OBJ_3 from Eli Manning. #CLEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/s3UAcY2Mh5
- Mohamed Sanu- ATL-WR- With Julio Jones taking most of the attention from opposing defenses, Sanu has been able to take advantage of the open field. Sanu has brought in 300 yards in addition to three touchdowns on the year.
Rookies to Watch
- Calvin Ridley– ATL- WR- Ridley has been one of the most impressive rookies of the year thus far. He’s pulled in 22 catches for 349 yards and 6 touchdowns.
CALVIN RIDLEY HAT TRICK! pic.twitter.com/DcrVsibDee
- Saquon Barkley– NYG- RB- Barkley is an absolute unit on the field. He’s one of the toughest players to bring down to the ground and has played a huge role in the Giant’s offense. Barkley only has four touchdowns on the year. However, with an injured Falcons’ defense, he should be able to add to that tonight.