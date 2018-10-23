Adjustments for Florida NFL teams

It seems as though all three of the NFL teams have one thing in common and that is the need for adjustments.

Jaguars benched Bortles

In Sunday’s 20-7 lost against the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars benched starting quarterback Blake Bortles. The Jaguars are now on a three game losing streak following Sunday’s lost. Bortles had just 63 passing yards before being replaced by backup quarterback Cody Kessler.

Head Coach Doug Marrone said he agrees with Bortles attitude after being benched.

When asked about being benched, Bortles said after the second fumble, Doug Marrone knew that Cody was going to go in.

“I have to take care of the ball, give us a chance to score points to win, or at least punt it to try to change field position. I didn’t do that, so they made changes.”

Bortles said in hard times like this he will do what he has always done his entire life, keep his “head down and keep working.” He said the only thing to do in this situation is show up with a positive attitude and get ready to play next week. Whether he plays next week or not is not his decision, but he will be ready to go.

Moving forward

Coach Marrone said he is focused on how they will stop turning the ball over. He said, “we can’t do (expletive) until we stop turning the ball over. Period. That’s just how it is.

Bortles will started on Sunday against the Eagles.

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone: "I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win." pic.twitter.com/eDXVHtUrTf — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 22, 2018

Buccaneers Injury

Middle linebacker Kwon Alexander went down on Sunday against the Browns with a knee injury. An MRI performed on Monday confirmed a torn anterior ligament in his left knee, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The Bucs have been dealing with a numerous of injuries as backup linebacker Jack Cichy also suffered a season ending knee injury.

Head coach Dirk Koetter said Alexander was the heart and soul of their defense and everyone was emotional during halftime.

Linebacker Lavonte David said despite the disheartening events for the Bucs, guys have to have the next-man-up mentality.

Following the game Sunday against Cleveland, David said that the guys stepped up and filled the void.

Dolphins Injuries

Adam Gase said he has to find out what’s going on with injuries and see who is available.

Despite the short week, he said, “we will figure something out, and we will have enough guys to be ready to go.