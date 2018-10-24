Alabama takes a break during Bye Week

Alabama entered the 2018 season without know who their starting quarterback was. Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to two National Championship appearances. However, it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who delivered in the championship game last year. If we’ve learned anything from the first half of the season, Tagovailoa is the man in Tuscaloosa.

Heisman Favorite

It has been evident since the season opener. Tagovailoa was 12-16 through the air against Louisville for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Since that game, he has established himself as the clear front-runner for the Heisman trophy.

Week 8 Heisman Hype:

1, Tua Tagovailoa, Ala

2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

3. Rondale Moore, Purdue

4. David Blough, Purdue

5. Gardner Minshew, Wash St

6. Gardner Minshew's mustache — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 23, 2018

He’s totaled 2,066 yards through the air during the first eight games of the season. Maybe the most impressive stat of all, he’s thrown 25 touchdowns with no interceptions. The Alabama offense hasn’t been tested yet and has posted at least 39 points in every game this season.

Bye Week

On Wednesday’s SEC teleconference Nick Saban joked that the college football world needs to pick between the terminology of a bye week or open date. That’s probably the most joking anybody will get from Saban. Regardless, Alabama isn’t playing a game this. Even during the bye week, he’s focused on building momentum for the rest of the season.

“We’re trying to get our players some rest and hydration and recoup a little strength, But you also want to try and continue to create momentum for your team,” Saban said.

Alabama has plenty of momentum. After starting the season 8-0, Alabama has plenty of momentum heading into next weekend’s showdown against LSU.

LSU

This week CBS announced that for the eights straight year LSU and Alabama will be a prime-time kickoff on CBS

CBS Sports selects No. 1 @AlabamaFTBL at No. 4 @LSUfootball for primetime slot of @SEConCBS doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 3 (8:00 PM ET) pic.twitter.com/WaUDMIoHtX — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 22, 2018

Both Saban, and LSU have been complimentary of each others team during the off week.

“(The secondary) is very athletic and has great ball skills. In my mind, they don’t have any weaknesses on defense,” Saban said. “They have really good linebackers and great guys up front.”

Orgeron sang the praises of Alabama star Tagovailoa.