Gainesville Hurricanes Travel to South Lake Friday Night

The Gainesville Hurricanes have an away conference game this Friday against the South Lake Eagles. The Hurricanes are currently 5-3 on the season and still have a post-season run in mind.

Former University of Florida linebacker Patrick Miller became the Gainesville High School Head Football Coach back in March. Prior to being promoted, he served as the defensive coordinator for the past two years. He previewed the matchup with Steve Russell on Wednesday.

Past Weeks

The Hurricanes are coming off a huge 70-6 win last week against the Leesburg Yellow Jackets. They held them until the fourth quarter to put any points on the board. Prior to their big win, they faced two tough losses against the Buchholz Bobcats and the Vanguard Knights. Miller said this game was right on time after a “salty past two weeks.”

Starting off the first quarter putting 27 points on the board got the team back in rhythm.

“I was very pleased with how we played the first quarter, you know that determined the outcome of the game,” Miller said.

On the defensive side of the ball, being dominant up front is their key. Miller said causing turnovers cures all. The special teams have also impressed Miller. Kicker Alex Hood has 12 touchbacks on the season and averaging 40.2 yards a punt.

“His field goals haven’t been too consistent, but that’s ok. His first year kicking,” Miller said.

South Lake

Having a 5-3 record on the season and both teams coming off wins, the Friday night game will be a big one.

“They are very consistent, very coached team. Coached very well,” Miller said.

Their running game is strong with 2,281 yards on the season and the Hurricanes only sitting at 983. The Hurricanes are looking to come out and continue to play at a face pace offensively in order to win the game.

“They’re vanilla, but what they do is good,” Miller said.