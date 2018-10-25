The Miami Heat were able to improve their record to 2-2 on the young season after thrashing the New York Knicks 110-87 Wednesday. After only leading by two points at halftime, the Heat were able to pull away thanks to a 45-point outburst in the 3rd quarter.

Leading the Way

The Heat were led by center Hassan Whiteside, who poured in 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season. Whiteside, whose name was heavily thrown around in trade rumors, is now letting his game do the talking. Whiteside is averaging 13.5 points per game and 14.3 rebounds per game to start the season.

Whiteside was also a force on the defensive side of the ball. Making things difficult for Knicks shooters all night, Whiteside added three blocked shots to go along with his strong performance.

Strong Supporting Cast

Whiteside wasn’t the only Heat player who performed well against the Knicks. In fact, all of Miami’s starters were able to reach double-digits in points.

Shooting guard Josh Richardson had the hot hand from deep, going 5-6 from 3-point range. Richardson finished with 21 points, as he’s the team’s leading scorer through four games.

🚨 MILESTONE ALERT! 🚨 This bucket marks 2,002 career points for @J_Rich1! pic.twitter.com/49vXfyL1SG — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 25, 2018

Small forward Rodney McGruder added 19 points along with five assists to help the Heat blowout the Knicks.

Special Guest in Attendance

The Heat were graced with the presence of former power forward and 2-time NBA champion with the Heat, Chris Bosh.

Due to a blood clotting condition, Bosh hasn’t played in the league since 2016. However, Bosh, 34, is still maintaining the hope of a possible NBA return.

Friendly Foe on Opposing Bench

There was another homecoming for the Heat Wednesday night. However, it was for the man in charge of the Knicks. Knicks head coach David Fizdale made his return to American Airlines Arena, where he was an assistant coach for the Heat from 2008 to 2016.

Now in his first year as head coach in New York, Fizdale’s return to Miami didn’t go as planned.

Fizdale on team’s performance:

What’s Next

Looking to ride off the momentum from Wednesday’s blowout win, the Heat will prepare for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers will travel to South Beach for a meeting against the Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m.